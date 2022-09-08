Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 2,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

