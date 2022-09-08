Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Announces Final Dividend of $0.12

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Pro Medicus Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.46.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
