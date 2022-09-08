Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.35. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 51 shares.
Procaps Group Trading Down 7.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group
Procaps Group Company Profile
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
