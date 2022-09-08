Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.89

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.35. Procaps Group shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 51 shares.

Procaps Group Trading Down 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Procaps Group by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

