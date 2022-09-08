PulteGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $40.63 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 123.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 394,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 207.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 552,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 372,786 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 323,539 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

