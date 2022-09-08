Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1527871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

