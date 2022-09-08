Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Shares Up 3.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.72. 1,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

