Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,373 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

