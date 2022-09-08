Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 39,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 79,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2,588.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

