Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.68. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 192 shares.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

