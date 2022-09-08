Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 18,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 49,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

