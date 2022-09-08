Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Rambus were worth $97,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Rambus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

