Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 12,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 38,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

