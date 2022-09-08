Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Shares of O opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

