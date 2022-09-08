Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

