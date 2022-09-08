Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bill.com (BILL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):

8/22/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00.

8/22/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $220.00.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $240.00.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00.

8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00.

7/29/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Bill.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $180.00.

7/18/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.53. 44,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,782. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18.

Get Billcom Holdings Inc alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.