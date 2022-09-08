Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bill.com (BILL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):
- 8/22/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00.
- 8/22/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $220.00.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $240.00.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $245.00 to $269.00.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $200.00.
- 8/19/2022 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $180.00.
- 7/29/2022 – Bill.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – Bill.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $190.00 to $180.00.
- 7/18/2022 – Bill.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Bill.com Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.53. 44,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,782. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billcom Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.