Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2022 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/24/2022 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $145.00.

8/22/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $160.00.

8/18/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Agilent Technologies is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

A traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

