ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ReneSola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 5,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Insider Transactions at ReneSola

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $410,692.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.