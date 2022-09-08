ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.
ReneSola Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 5,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.
Insider Transactions at ReneSola
In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $410,692.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,749,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480,546.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReneSola
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReneSola (SOL)
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Take Advantage Of The Lithium Crunch With These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.