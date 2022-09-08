Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Bought by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,594 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.33% of Republic Bancorp worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBCAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.38. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.