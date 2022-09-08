Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up to $20.81

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $23.98. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 79,731 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

