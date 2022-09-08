Reviewing EVgo (EVGO) and Its Peers

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EVgo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EVgo has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 0.64% 5.11% 1.98%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 93 645 1179 44 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVgo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.16%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVgo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -38.25 EVgo Competitors $7.61 billion $9.78 million 0.72

EVgo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EVgo rivals beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

