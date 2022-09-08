Reviewing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Detwiler Fenton Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 2.55 $135.44 million $0.89 29.94 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Upstart and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Upstart has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 231.65%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upstart beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

