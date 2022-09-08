Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,449. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

