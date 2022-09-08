Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.17

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.46. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 882,851 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

In related news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

