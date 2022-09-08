Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.2% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 500.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.42. 22,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,044. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

