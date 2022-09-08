Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 3,633 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.51. 18,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

