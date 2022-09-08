Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 48,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 498,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $262.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

