Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,800,000 after buying an additional 82,354 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after buying an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,464. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

