Rice Partnership LLC Sells 375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 845,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,404,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

