Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.48. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 23.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

