Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $131.57 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.09.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

