Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244,068 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

