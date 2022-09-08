Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.80 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,809 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

NYSE MGY opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.