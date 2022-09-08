Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,918 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 535,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

