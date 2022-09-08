Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,964 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.20% of AdvanSix worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $984.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

