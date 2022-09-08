Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,639 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Progyny worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 337,578.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 763,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Progyny by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

