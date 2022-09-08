Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,298 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after acquiring an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 290.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

