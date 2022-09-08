Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 149,142 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,142 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

