Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 263,078 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,078 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after acquiring an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

