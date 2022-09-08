Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 38,916 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,916 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $13,541,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

