Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 62,837 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

