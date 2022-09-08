Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 145,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,105,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

