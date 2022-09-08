Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

