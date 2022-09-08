Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.47. 634,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,990. The firm has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $107,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after acquiring an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 772,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

