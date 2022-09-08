Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
