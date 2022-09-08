Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Royce Value Trust has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 270.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

