S.Finance (SFG) Price Reaches $0.0722 on Top Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $6,131.21 and approximately $510,522.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

