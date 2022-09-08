S. Muoio & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,542 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,163,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 749,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,088,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 372,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 329,445 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

OCDX remained flat at $17.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

