S. Muoio & CO. LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,433. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.51.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

