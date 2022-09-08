S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,767,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mandiant by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,072,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,739,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Trading Up 0.0 %

MNDT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 58,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,770. Mandiant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mandiant Profile

(Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.