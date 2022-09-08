S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 120,199 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,199 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises 1.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 825,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.