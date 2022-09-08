S. Muoio & CO. LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Stock Down 2.5 %

IAA stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 7,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

